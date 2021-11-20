Baylor keeps Big 12 hopes alive, tops Kansas State, 20-10

On a night on the road when it lost its starting quarterback to a hamstring injury and its top running back was held to 46 yards, Baylor picked up a gut check 20-10 victory at Kansas State.

In a game it never trailed, the Bears (9-2, 6-2) remain in contention to make the Big 12 title game.

Gerry Bohanon went down with an apparent right hamstring strain late in the first half on a run to the sideline. He left the game and did not return. However, backup Blake Shapen made enough plays to keep some separation. He was pretty sharp completing 16 of 21 yards for 137 yards.

Baylor has won four straight in this series with the Wildcats and also snapped Kansas State’s four-game winning streak. The Bears didn’t get much on the ground as Abram Smith was held to just 46 yards.

However, the Bears defense limited the Wildcats to just 263 yards, forced two turnovers and recorded four sacks of Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson. Thompson was also knocked out of the game late in the game with a lower leg injury.

Baylor took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when it capitalized on a muffed punt. Ebner scored on a 6-yard run. It became 14-0 when Bohanon directed a sharp 15 play, 74 yard drive when he found Drake Dabney on a 2-yard toss. KSU took advantage on a Byron Hanspard Jr. offsides penalty and cut it to 14-7 on Deuce Vaughn’s 65 yard scoring run.

Then it was about field goals. Isaiah Hankins converted chip shots of 22 and 28 yards. The second gave Baylor a 20-10 lead early in the fourth. Kansas State’s Chris Tennant missed a 39-yarder on the ensuing possession that would have made it a one possession game.