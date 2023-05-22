@sicemsports

In fact, it’s one of the latter programs to get involved with the emerging defensive edge rusher. However, the Bears are making their push as they offered recently. Although there are 18 offers – a mix between P5 and G5 programs - Reliford is listening.

The timing of offers can be a matter of how they are interpreted. When it comes to Shreveport (LA) Evangel Christian’s Gabriel Reliford , Baylor definitely wasn’t the first.

“I love Baylor,’’ Reliford said. “The love the coaching staff shows is crazy. I’ve talked to [defensive line coach Dennis Johnson]. He said that I’m a very versatile player and I can play all positions on the D-Line.”

What programs may have been a little uncertain about is Reliford’s size (6-2, 250). Height can’t be taught. Weight and frame can be connected. But given his weight, that shouldn’t be much of an issue. It’s likely that wherever he commits, he will spend that first year in a strength and conditioning program getting his body ready for the D1 college.

That said, creating a mentality of going after the football is something that comes from within.

Reliford will be a 3-year starter when the 2023 season begins. He knows how to make things happen. Reliford has collected at least 100 tackles in each season. He’s also collected 55 tackles for loss, 21 sacks (15 in 2021, six in 2022) along six forced fumbles (three recovered).

“I would describe my game as aggressive,’’ Reliford said. “Coach Johnson and I talked about [the jack position]. “It was a while ago. But I’m sure we’ll talk about it soon.’’

However, if Baylor is going to make its move to get him on campus for an official visit – presuming the coaching staff wants that to happen – then it’s going to have move quickly.

Reliford already has officials visits scheduled for Vanderbilt (June 2-4), Ole Miss (June 9-11) and SMU (June 15-17). He said he has briefly talked about the weekend of June 23-25, but nothing has really come of it yet. Should he get it set, it would be his first time to visit Baylor.

This is summer vacation. “Yeah. But I love it,’’ he said.

As Baylor continues to make its move, it’s going to be a case of Reliford staying in contact and getting to know the staff even more before an official visit is set. There is also time for more visits during the current evaluation period.

“Just the relationship outside of football that is built over time, is what I want to know,’’ Reliford said.