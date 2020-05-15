Baylor's run on wide receivers is far from over. But the latest addition to Dave Aranda's 2021 class was more of a matter of when than if.

As expected, Humble Summer Creek wide receiver Elijah Bean announced on Twitter Friday evening that he has committed to the Bears. Bean is the lucky No. 13 commit and the third wide receiver. He joins Duncanville's Roderick Daniels who committed on May 10 and Lamar Consolidated George Ranch's Javon Gipson who committed on March 1.

Beans brings the potential of being a matchup nightmare for opponents. Standing 6-5, Bean became a first-team all-district selection in 2019.

And for someone with long strides, his times in the sprints are very respectable. He's 11.05 in the 100 and 21.75 in the 200.

Bean chose the Bears over the likes of Illinois, SMU, Houston, Iowa State, Indiana and Northwestern.

But the work continues at the skill positions. With three receivers, Baylor would like to add a fourth in this recruiting cycle.

Summer Creek is coached by former Port Arthur Memorial's Kenny Harrison. Harrison coached one-time Baylor signee, running back Kameron Martin.

With the addition of Bean, Baylor is currently No. 21 in the Rivals team rankings.