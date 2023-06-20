@sicemsports

The Draper (UT) Corner Canyon defensive stopper finished his official visit over the weekend. Baylor did nothing to disappoint.

Well, Baylor did its part with 2024 linebacker Bo Tate . Now, it will be Oklahoma State’s turn this coming weekend.

“I loved Baylor,’’ Tate said. “What stood out to me was how they treated each other. They really stand by their “person over player” motto and try to get to know you as a person. I think they could help me be the best on and off the field. Something is special about the culture and it’s something I’ve never experienced before but I’m so grateful for how they’ve treated me!’’

This is a two-team race between the Big 12 rivals Bears and Cowboys. On his visit, Tate got a chance to see a little more inside the workings of the program. He took the summer workouts that included the strength and conditioning program.

Oh, and it didn’t hurt to walk by the football facilities that are getting a facelift and should be ready in the coming years. Tate also spend time with fellow Utah transplant, offensive lineman George Maile. Go to the source as to how things really are.

“I loved the facilities but even more excited for the new facilities getting built!’’ Tate said. “The summer workouts were exciting too. I liked how the strength coach ran the lifting and conditioning. Really exciting stuff.’’

Tate is coming off a very solid season for Corner Canyon. He finished 2022 with 107 stops in nine games. That coupled with 14 TFL and a pick.

Baylor envisions his future similar to what it did with Terrel Bernard. All Bernard did was get selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL draft.

“They see me as a will backer,’’ he said. “They like me very similar to how they used Terrel. Using my speed to make plays.’’

What may help is the relationship with Baylor new linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Robinson came over from Auburn in late December and has settled in with this group as well as establishing recruiting ties.

“We are really close,’’ Tate said. “He has a great personality and that is a reflection with all of the coaches. He thinks I have tremendous talent as well!”

Things can change. But Tate said he plans on making his commitment decision days following his trip to Stillwater, OK.

Rated at 5.7, Tate is the No. 26 rated inside linebacker and the No. 6 recruit in Utah.