Baylor (15-7, 6-3) saw its six-game winning streak snapped Wednesday at Texas. Now, the Bears must regroup against the Big 12 leading Wildcats (17-5, 7-2) with first place implications.

The status of grad transfer point guard Makai Mason is in question because of a bruised right foot.

Details:

Kansas State at Baylor

5:00 p.m. Saturday, Ferrell Center

Radio/TV: ESPN Central Texas/ESPN2