Baylor holds off Texas State, 27-20

SAN MARCOS - Baylor's new look offense had its moments of good and frustrations. However, consider it a good start in the 2021 season opener at Texas State.

The running duo of Trestan Ebner (120) and Abram (118, 2TDs) led a 234-yard rushing attack as the Bears held off the Bobcats, 29-20 at Bobcat Stadium.

Baylor went on a run of 17 consecutive points to turn a 10-7 deficit into a 24-13 lead into the fourth quarter. But there were some tense moments at the end. Texas State running back Jahmyl Jeter scored on a 2-yard run to cut Baylor's lead to 27-20 with 1:19 remaining.

However, R.J. Sneed covered the ensuing onside kick and the Bears were able to finish off the opener on a hot night in South Central Texas.

Making his first collegiate start, junior Gerry Bohanon was efficient as he was 15-24-0 for 148 yards.

For its part Baylor's defense had an overall good night. It collected three interceptions, the first that started with safety J.T. Woods' 20-yard Pick 6 to open Baylor's scoring. However, there were some penalties that kept Texas State possessions going including a rougher the punter that led to a field goal in the first half and a defensive pass interference that allowed Texas State to make it a one score game later.

The Bears allowed just 235 yards of total offense. They return home next Saturday for a 6:00 pm start (Big 12 Now on ESPN+).

