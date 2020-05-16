Mansfield Summit's Hal Presley announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon that he has committed to Baylor. He becomes the third receiver to commit in the last week between Duncanville's Roderick Daniels and Summer Creek's Elijah Bean and is the fourth receiver to commit to the 2021 class. The first one was Lamar Consolidated George Ranch's Javon Gipson on March 1.

The former LSU defensive coordinator brought offensive analyst Jorge Munoz with him to Waco to be his new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. ,Now, it's resonating without this era ever taking a snap.

After watching what LSU's receivers did throughout the 2019 National Championship season, Texas wide receivers may be believing that new head coach Dave Aranda's program will carry the same future.

#Baylor has its "Fantastic Four" WRs for 2021 - @JavonGipson2021 @RDJ13_ Elijah Bean @hal_presley #SicEm pic.twitter.com/H4VU88OkpM

"The coaches have said they have liked my size,'' said Presley when SicEmSports interviewed earlier in the year. "They like that I can catch, run, jump and block.''

Baylor beat out a Top 10 that featured Texas, USC, Michigan State and Arkansas. Presley held at least 24 known offers.

Presley is the fourth 3-star recruit with a 5.7 rating to commit to the Bears. The others are Georgetown offensive lineman Connor Heffernan, Stillwater (OK) defensive back Tevin Williams and Weatherford safety Cicero Caston.

Like his future teammate Bean, Presley is a big and physical receiver whose strength lies in his ability to win 50-50 balls.

A relationship developed with Munoz. He attended Baylor's junior day on March 1 and got the royal treatment then.

"It feels like home, and it feels like everyone is serious about me,'' he said. "They treated my girlfriend the same way they treated me. It's a lot of small things I liked about what they were doing.''

Presley emerged as the go-to receiver for Jaguars during the 7-4 2019 season and playoff appearance. He caught 45 passes for 874 yards and eight scores. Those big-time big player numbers. Presley averaged better than 19 yards per recption.

Rated the No. 71 player at his position, Presley is the No. 65 player rated in Texas.