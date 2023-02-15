@sicemsports

However, there is a lot of time because of the year he graduates – two years from now. Wilson, teammate of Baylor 2023 and January arrival Micah Gifford , has been on campus several times.

Baylor’s football program has built up so much equity with Plfugerville Weiss 2025 wide receiver Adrian Wilson that it may be a case where he is this program’s recruit to lose.

The most recent was the Jan. 29 Junior Day where selected 2024 and 2025 targets spent time with the staff to learn what Dave Aranda’s program values.

Of course, the mantra “Person over Player” isn’t just a fancy slogan. It’s something the program believes as part of those values.

“It definitely defined person over player in every aspect,’’ Wilson said. “They made me feel very at home, and I love it. They always make me feel at home no matter the circumstance.’’

The Bears were the first to offer. Houston has since done the same. Other programs have circled including Texas A&M. But it may take until the coming May evaluation period along with the forthcoming summer camp season for more to jump in.

Wilson moved to Weiss after spending the 2021 season at Del Valle. Working with Gifford changed his game to where he was a solid No. 2 receiving threat in 2022.

He finished with 29 receptions for 543 yards to go along with eight touchdowns. That speaks big play. Wilson average 18.7 yards per grab.

Baylor likes that along with the fact he’s nearly 6-3. Tall, athletic and already a matchup problem for shorter defensive backs is always a lethal combination. Wilson has started to develop a solid relationship with Baylor wide receivers coach Dallas Baker.

“Coach Baker really is a great coach,’’ Wilson said. “All the coaches were showing love no matter what position coach it was they told me how much they would appreciate me at Baylor.’’

These next two seasons will be important for Wilson to continue his growth and knowledge of just how to play the position. Plus, he has the opportunity to be the No. 1 receiver for Weiss and emerge as a leader for that program.

Baylor will be watching. Given the number of times he’s already been to Waco, it won’t be hard for the program not to track him.

“Baylor will be in my Top 5 at the end of my recruitment process for sure,’’ Wilson said. “They truly care about more than the game of football. They care about everything including your mental health and family.’’

Wilson does not have a Rivals ranking.