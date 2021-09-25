Baylor hangs on, tops No. 14 Iowa State, 31-29

J.T. Woods’ interception in the end zone foiled Iowa State’s game-tying two-point attempt in the closing seconds and Baylor held to knock off the No. 14 Cyclones, 31-29, Saturday at McLane Stadium.

This the Bears’ first win over a Top 15 since it knocked off No. 10 North Carolina in the Russell Athletic Bowl, 49-38.

Leading, 31-23, with 5:36 to play, the Cyclones (2-2, 0-1) drove 75 yards and drove to the Bears’ 11-yard line. Following a penalty, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy beat the Baylor blitz when he found running back Breece Hall for a 16-yard strike.

However, the Bears brought pressure and forced Purdy to deliver earlier than he wanted allowing Woods to save the game.

Baylor (4-0, 2-0) then twice had cover onside kicks to seal it. Ben Sims recovered the first one. However, the Bears were offsides on that attempt. Trestan Ebner recovered the second.

Baylor led 21-13 at the half after scoring on its first three possessions. After collecting 212 yards of total offense in the first half, the Bears only had 70 yards in the second, 54 on the opening possession that ended on a Gerry Bohanon lost fumble at the Cyclone 23.

However, the 10 points they scored were thanks to Ebner’s special teams’ excellence. Following an ISU field goal that narrowed it to 21-16, Ebner returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a score. He later returned a punt 41 yards that set up Isaiah Hankins’ 34-yard field goal.

Bohanon threw for 164 yards and two touchdowns, 21 yards to Tyquan Thornton and 33 yards to Ben Sims. Bohanon has yet to throw an interception this season in 93 attempts.

The Bears made a huge defensive stand early in the fourth quarter that proved huge. Iowa State drove from its 35 to the Baylor 22. However, nose tackle Apu Ika tipped Purdy’s pass at the line of scrimmage and Garmon Randolph came up with the interception with 11:55 remaining. Randolph missed the first two games of the season with injuries.

Baylor lost linebacker Terrel Bernard to a knee injury in the first half. Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said they won’t know the extent until Monday. Aranda said he is fearful it could be a meniscus tear.

Baylor plays on the road next Saturday for a 6:00 p.m. kickoff at No. 22 Oklahoma State (ESPN2).