Baylor handles BYU, 38-24; becomes bowl eligible

Bowl eligibility wasn’t a subject for discussion this week, according to Baylor head coach Dave Aranda.

But it’s now a part of the narrative for the 2021 season. The Bears eclipsed 500 yards of total offense for the second consecutive week and looked the part of one of the most improved teams in college football.

They celebrated homecoming and reached six wins with a decisive 38-24 victory over No. 19/20 BYU Saturday at McLane Stadium. Baylor (6-1, 3-1) likely will return to the national rankings Sunday. It’s also Baylor’s second win over a ranked team. It defeated then-No. 14 Iowa State Sept. 25.

Baylor’s RVO rushing attacked looked the part as Abram Smith accounted for 188 yards and three scores, while Trestan Ebner added 88. Baylor rushed for 303 yards. While quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw his first interception of the season, he was very sound throwing for 231 yards and a score.

Linebacker Dillon Doyle, who played tight end in high school and has been used as the fullback in goal line situations, scored his first two collegiate touchdowns on a two-yard run in the second quarter and then a 2-yard reception in the third quarter.

With a postseason game in December assured, the next thing is for this team is to make its push in the Big 12 championship race. Home games against Texas and Oklahoma remain. The Bears control their Big 12 championship game destiny.

When you’re hot you’re hot. There were a couple of fourth down gambles that cost Aranda in the first half. He went for it on fourth and four at the BYU 6-yard line when Bohanon was intercepted in the end zone. He then went for it on fourth down at the BYU 24 on a Bohanon sneak, but he was stopped short.

That was an opportunity to score at least six points and the Bears came away with none. However, the Bears showed their resiliency in other areas. They answered BYU’s two touchdowns with their own scores.

Baylor changed its fortunes in the middle of the third quarter. Leading 24-14, BYU traveled to the Baylor 24 – 47 on a pass from Jaren Hall to Paku Nacua – but defensive end T.J. Franklin sacked Hall, and forced a fumble that Jalen Pitre recovered with 6:29 remaining. The Bears eventually scored to extend the lead to 31-14 and essentially put it out of reach.

Baylor’s defense also eliminated BYU’s running attack holding it to just 67 yards. Lead running back Tyler Allgeier managed only 33.

Baylor finished with 534 yards of total offense, a week after tallying 525 against West Virginia.

Baylor enjoys a bye next week before returning on Oct. 30 to play the Longhorns.