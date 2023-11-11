MANHATTAN, Kansas— It is official, the Baylor Bears will not be going to a bowl game, as they dropped their seventh game of the 2023 season in a 59-25 disaster against the Kansas State Wildcats. The defending Big 12 Champions made a big statement early, jumping out to a 21-7 first quarter lead and never looked back, sending the Bears back to Texas disappointed.





The Bears now drop to 3-7 on the year, and will now get ready to face their arch-rival TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth next Saturday.





The opening drive went exactly how the Wildcats wanted, going 87 yards in 12 plays and taking over four minutes off of the clock. The drive was capped off with an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Will Howard to running back DJ Giddens, giving Kansas State the early lead.





The Bears responded quickly as Blake Shapen led his offense down the field, and tossed a touchdown pass of his own to running back Dawson Pendergrass, tying the game at seven.





From there it was all Wildcats. On the ensuing drive, Howard found his tight end Ben Sinnott in the back of the end zone for a score, and then the defense forced a Shapen fumble that was picked up and taken in by Desmond Purnell to make it 21-7 after one quarter.





Just two plays into the second quarter, Howard scored on a sneak play. That was followed just 90 seconds later with a two yard touchdown pass from Howard to Christian Moore, making the score 35-7.





Baylor did get a response before the end of the half when Shapen connected with Pendergrass again, however they could not convert on the two-pointer and the score stood at 35-13 at the halftime break. The Bears were unable to do much out of the locker room, and Kansas State came out with the intention of killing the clock. Just over five minutes into the third quarter, Chris Tennant nailed a 33-yard field goal to extend the lead.





Baylor had a response though on a triple-pass that ended up in the hands of Drake Dabney from 63 yards out to make it 38-19 and give the Bears some hope. Once again, the two-point conversion was unsuccessful.





Kansas State added two more scores in the third quarter on a four yard run by Treshaun Ward, and a 45-yard pick six by Keenan Garber. The Wildcats held a 52-19 lead heading into the final frame.





Both teams started to substitute their reserves into the game in the fourth quarter. It was not until the 3:20 mark in regulation that Kansas State scored again on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Avery Johnson to Garrett Oakley.





The Bears went down swinging though, as they still made one last attempt at the end zone. They were successful with just 20 seconds left as Shapen found Monaray Baldwin for his first catch of the game on his ninth target. The late scores brought the final score to 59-25.



