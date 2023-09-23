It is unknown when, if ever, the Baylor Bears play the Texas Longhorns on the gridiron again. That thought made it even worse when the Longhorns marched into Waco for one last time and walked out with a 38-6 victory over the Bears.





The loss drops Baylor to 1-3 on the young season, and they will turn around and look to rebound next Saturday as they hit the road for the first time to take on the UCF Knights in Orlando.





Baylor struggled offensively throughout the game, especially in the running game. It was expected that the running game would be the key to beating Texas, but the running backs struggled to get going.





The Bears defense kept things close in the first quarter as they only trailed 7-3 after one quarter of play, but the Longhorns broke it wide open in the second quarter. Within seven minutes, Texas scored three more touchdowns, all on the ground to take a 28-3 lead.





Baylor appeared to have a good shot at the end zone with just seconds remaining in the first half, but ultimately had to settle for three points as Isaiah Hankins hit his second field goal of the game to make the score 28-6 at the half.





A couple of big plays made it seem like Baylor was going to try to make a comeback. The defense held the Longhorns to a field goal and the offense marched right down the field, ready to score. However, on fourth and goal, quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw an interception in the end zone to give Texas the ball back.





Seven plays and 95 yards later, the Longhorns scored again. The third quarter ended with a 38-6 Texas lead. It was not until late in the fourth quarter, when both teams started rotating different players in, that Baylor seemed to get another drive going, but failed yet again.





Then after forcing Texas to punt again, Baylor again had one last drive for pride, but could not convert, and Texas handed Baylor its third loss of the season, and waved goodbye to a historic rivalry with a 38-6 victory.



