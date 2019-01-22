Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 16:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Baylor gets early jump on Terrell 2020 LB Burns

Yblwoglizxjcjkdzaisb
Terrell 2020 LB Jaqwondis Burns is a name to watch as the recruiting season unfolds.
Tony Jones
Garrett Ross
Special Contributor to SicEmSports

Jaqwondis Burns was supposed to be in Austin this past Saturday for Texas’ junior day.Burns attended Baylor’s junior day instead and left Waco with his second offer from a DI football program.“I wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}