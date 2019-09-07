Methodical can be associated with boring. But when you’re methodical and playing good football, everybody will accept that.

Baylor was efficient in last week’s season opening win against SFA. It was even better Saturday against UTSA. Despite 100+ degree temperatures McLane Stadium, the Bears were more than cool.

Charlie Brewer and Denzel Mims connected three times on touchdowns in the first half. Grayland Arnold returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown. And the defense shut down Roadrunner QB Frank Harris to deliver a 63-14 win. It's the most points in a Baylor victory since 2015. Baylor scored 60 or more points in six wins that season.

Baylor has started 2-0 for the second time in three years under head coach Matt Rhule. In this final meeting of the 3-game series, the home team finally won. In 2017, the Bears were stunned by the Roadrunners at home, 17-10.

Looking the part of an improved program is seen in the third season. Baylor has done nothing to disappoint thus far.

The Bears finished with 546 yards of total offense. Defensively, this was probably the first time in Rhule’s tenure where an opposing QB was consistently under duress.

Some of that could be placed on a sophomore making his second career start and UTSA with a more than conservative game plan. However, the Bears took what the Roadrunners gave them and made them pay dearly. The Bears collected three sacks and six QB hurries. UTSA finished with 266 total yards, most of that coming in the second half.

Arnold’s punt return in the second quarter was also the first return of any kind under Rhule. Baylor returned two blocked punts for touchdowns last year. However, it never really had a play of this kind at any point.

Brewer really didn’t stretch the field vertically. However, he picked apart the UTSA secondary with the mid-range game completing 12 of 16 for 163 yards and the three scores. Brewer did not play the second half.

The Bears will have a bye next week before going on the road to play at Rice on Sept. 21.