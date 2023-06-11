@sicemsports

Adam Schobel’s reputation precedes him. But it is for good reason.

He’s a two-year starting QB for Class 3A Columbus (TX). Shobel has thrown for more than 5,200 yards coupled with 62 touchdown passes.

Schobel is also Baylor’s first commit for the 2025 recruiting season. Early Sunday, the signal caller announced his commitment to the Bears.

And Baylor appears to have righted itself when it comes to its high school recruitment QB management. There’s a QB for 2024 in Westlake Village (CA) Nate Bennett. Schobel secures things for the next class.

Obviously, there’s a long way to go with Baylor and Schobel. Indeed, Dave Aranda’s staff – this relationship spearheaded by QB coach Shawn Bell – has to treat Schobel like he was not committed and keep that relationship rock solid. Expect more schools to jump in as we are in the middle of camp season.

While small school quarterbacks may cause some angst, Schobel’s situation appears to be different. The Bears offered him back in May. He also attended Rivals camp in Coppell May 7 and measured in at 6-5, 195.

What Rivals analyst Cole Patterson noted about Schobel was how the ball jumped out of his hands.