SicEmSports - Baylor FB pausing for positive tests, game with OSU still on

A report by David Smoak on Thursday afternoon indicated the several Baylor offensive coaches had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the university believes it can still complete the season at 6:00 p.m. Saturday against Oklahoma State.

Baylor announced later in the day that it is temporarily closing its football facility and precautions are being taken. Thursday was the last scheduled to day for Baylor to have tests taken for the 2020 season.

One official said, "I believe we will be fine. Just being cautious and doing some due diligence.''

Baylor and Oklahoma State were originally scheduled to play on Oct. 17. However, that game was re-scheduled to this coming weekend after the outbreak hit the football program following the Oct. 3 game at West Virginia.

Baylor has already lost two non-conference games against Louisiana Tech and then its replacement Houston on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19. La Tech had the issues for the first one. Baylor had the issues within its offensive line and caused a last-minute cancelation with the Cougars.

The Big 12 already lost two games this weekend when Texas-Kansas and Oklahoma-West Virginia were canceled on Thursday. The issues stemmed from within the Texas and West Virginia programs.

SicEmSports will follow this story as developments warrant.