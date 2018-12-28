Baylor sophomore quarterback Charlie Brewer threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Marques Jones with 1:50 to play in the fourth quarter and the Bears defense came up with stop as the Bears defeated Vanderbilt, 45-38, in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

With the win, Baylor clinched a winning season (7-6). Game MVP Charlie Brewer directed his third late game winning drive of the season. Following a Vanderbilt 33-yard field goal that tied the game, 38-38, Brewer flawlessly crafted a 4-play drive that culminated in the throw to Jones. Jones went to a spot at about the Commodore 42-yard line, broke two tackles and then scooted down the sidelines untouched. It was Jones' second score of the season.

Brewer continues to solidify himself as a playmaker. He threw for 384 yards and two scores and rushed for 109 yards and another touchdown to lead an offensive attack that finished with 668 yards. This was without senior wide receiver Jalen Hurd who missed the game following knee surgery.

Mini slash Trestan Ebner had his own stellar night with 109 receiving yards and 90 rushing yards.

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn led the Commodores with 243 rushing yards and had TD runs of 68 and 69 yards and added a 66-yard run to set up another score. Senior QB Kyle Shurmur completed just 18-of-37 attempts for 286 yards and a TD.

The program now focuses on nine members of the 2019 signing class arriving for the spring semester in January followed by the spring football season. The Bears open the 2019 season Aug. 31 against SFA at McLane Stadium.