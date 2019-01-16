Baylor enjoys jump in Rivals latest 2019 ratings
The final Rivals250 for the 2019 class was unveiled on Wednesday. Baylor has one representative on it. However. it has three members rated as 4 stars. Also, the Baylor class is currently rated No. 33 in the national team rankings.
Rated No. 231 in the previous period, Odessa Permian's Peyton Powell didn't move that much in the final rankings.
Big ratings news for Baylor by @Rivals ! Ath @PPowell_ remains in the #Rivals250 at No. 236. QB @ZenoJacob moves up to 4 stars. RB @QuaRb6 remains 4 stars. Baylor now has three 4 star members of its 2019 class. The best news? They've already signed with the Bears.— SicEmSports (@SicEmSports) January 16, 2019
After spending most of the recruiting period as a 3-star recruit, San Antonio Jay QB Jacob Zeno moves up. Zeno arrived at Baylor on Jan. 12.
He's never left his 4-star rating and never will. TC-Cedar Hill running back Qualan Jones finishes also as a 4-star.