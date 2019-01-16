Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-16 18:26:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Baylor enjoys jump in Rivals latest 2019 ratings

Signee and early enrollee Peyton Powell is No. 236 in the final Rivals 250 for the 2019 class.
Rivals
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
Editor

The final Rivals250 for the 2019 class was unveiled on Wednesday. Baylor has one representative on it. However. it has three members rated as 4 stars. Also, the Baylor class is currently rated No. 33 in the national team rankings.


Rated No. 231 in the previous period, Odessa Permian's Peyton Powell didn't move that much in the final rankings.

After spending most of the recruiting period as a 3-star recruit, San Antonio Jay QB Jacob Zeno moves up. Zeno arrived at Baylor on Jan. 12.

He's never left his 4-star rating and never will. TC-Cedar Hill running back Qualan Jones finishes also as a 4-star.

