@sicemsports

WACO - A lackluster first half finished with a better second half. Along the way, true freshman Richard Reese may have become Baylor's go-to running back. He rushed for 156 yards and three scores as No. 17 Baylor beat Texas State, 42-7, Saturday at McLane Stadium.

The Bears have won nine consecutive home games.

Reese, who arrived at Baylor in June along with the balance of the 2022 class, showed no signs of the college game being too big for him coming from small town, Bellville, Texas.

He put his stamp on this one with 52-yard scoring run to start the fourth quarter. Reese started Baylor's scoring with a 14-yard run then capped his day with 5-yard run later in the fourth.

Baylor (2-1) was without starter Taye McWilliams (possible concussion) following the loss at BYU. While Qualan Jones technically started, Reece was immediately inserted into the lineup and brought a burst that had been missing.

The Bears were pretty lethargic for most of the first half. They held a precarious 14-7 late in the closing moments. That included the defense hanging on to make a stop on 4th-and-goal at its 4-yard line.

However, there seemed to be a little energy summoned at the end of the first half. Using the two-minute drill, the Bears drove 96 yards - Sqwirl Williams mishandled the kickoff after Texas State scored - on nine plays. It finished on a brilliant play fake call by quarterback Blake Shapen.

Shapen forced the action to the near side of the field, then saw the rest of it up, and he scampered 35 yards for the score as the Bears went to half leading 21-7.

Better quarterback pressure from the defensive line, a special teams block on a field goal attempt and just a better overall energy enabled the Bears to put this away in the fourth quarter.

After recording no sacks for the first 2 1/2 games, Baylor's defense finished with two.

It was a far better showing where the front applied almost no pressure on Texas State QB Layne Hatcher in the first half. He finished 17-21 for 125 yards. He finished 24-36 for 186.

Shapen had his moments but also threw an interception. He threw for 184 and a score. Baylor committed three turnovers.

Held out likely for precautionary reasons, the Bears were without McWilliams, wide receiver Monaray Baldwin, tight end Ben Sims, safety Christian Morgn and defensive end Cole Maxwell. Their status moving forward will be determined next week. Offensive lineman Khalil Keith has not played in any of the first three games due to injury.

The Bears open Big 12 play next Saturday in Ames, IA against Iowa State. The TV selection for the 11:00 a.m. should be determined on Sunday.



