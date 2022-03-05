BACK-TO-BACK: Baylor earns share of Big 12 Championship
For the second straight year, Baylor is the Big 12 champions. They share the 2021-22 title as they top Iowa State, 75-68.
Down 64-62, the Bears finished the game with a 13-4 run. Senior point guard James Akinjo led the way with 20 points and six rebounds. Freshman Kendall Brown had a double double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Baylor watched a 30-8 lead disappear in the second half to where they trailed on a couple of occasions. However, the Bears earn their eighth conference championship in school history.
They will be the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament starting Thursday in Kansas City.