WACO, Texas—Late in the game, it appeared like Baylor was going to be able to hold on late for a win. However in the final two minutes of the game, Utah found the end zone twice to come from behind and win 20-13.





The loss drops Baylor to 0-2 on the young season, and extends the losing streak to six games dating back to the 2022 season. They will look to bounce back next Saturday at 11 a.m. against Long Island.





It was a slow start offensively for both teams, as the offenses would get a first down or two, and then have to punt. Then right before the first quarter was set to expire, Kyler Jordan made a big play as he made a leaping interception to give the Bears excellent field position. The interception was the first of Jordan’s collegiate career.





“It was pretty cool,” Jordan said about the play. “Really at the end of the day it’s just hard to look past the loss if I’m being honest. All the work that my team put in, all of us coming together and falling a little short, it’s just brutal.”





The play set Baylor up at the Utes 32 yard line to start the second quarter. Unfortunately, after getting a first down, a series of penalties pushed them back and they ultimately settled for a 35-yard field goal from Isaiah Hankins to take a 3-0 lead.





Utah answered on the ensuing drive as Ja’Quinden Jackson broke a long run to set them up in Baylor territory. Ultimately, the Bears’ defense held and the Utes tied it up with a field goal of their own.





Powered behind the running game, and a big pass play by Sawyer Robertson, the Bears quickly found themselves at the Utah four yard line. Robertson then called his own number and took it in himself, giving the Bears a 10-3 lead at halftime.





Robertson finished his first collegiate start completing 12-28 for 218 yards. He threw two interceptions on the day.





"He started off strong, and he started off with confidence," head coach Dave Aranda said in his postgame press conference. "He was adjusting protection, he was seeing looks, he would make a left call into a right call, if a young running back was on the wrong side, he got them to the right side, he was quarterbacking the thing and running the show. And I thought as the game went on and as it got tighter and as the injury got worse, I think it was a struggle."





Baylor started the second half by marching down field, taking 4 minutes off of the clock, but ultimately stalling at the seven yard line, and Hankins was called upon for another field goal, extending the lead to 13-3. The defense then forced a punt, but Robertson threw an interception to give the ball right back to the Utes.





Again the defense held, but Utah hit a 46 yard field goal to make it a touchdown’s difference, 13-6 after three quarters of play. After the defense made one more stand, the Bears offense went three-and-out. Utah then went on a 15 play, 88-yard drive that took over eight minutes off of the clock, culminating in a seven yard touchdown run by quarterback Nate Johnson. The extra point tied the game at 13-each.





The ensuing drive saw the Bears get into a hole early with a false start, and a one yard loss. Then on third down, Robertson was hit as he threw and the ball sailed into the arms of Utah’s Cole Bishop. Six plays later, Jaylon Glover broke a tackle and scored from the eleven yard line.





Baylor had one last chance, and ended up with one second left for a 22-yard play. Robertson looked for Ketron Jackson in the end zone but it was knocked away, and Utah walked away with a 20-13 win.





“What an ending to come down to that one second,” head coach Aranda said after the game. “When the refs were telling me there was one second left on the clock, there was almost like a wink in their eye, or just a smile because they enjoy the game. It’s hard for me to enjoy it though. To have that type of moment and to be on that stage is almost what you want. You want to be able to close it out though.”



