Baylor does just enough in first win as nation's new No. 1
Things got very hairy late in the second half. But a prayer was answered in the closing seconds. No. 1 Baylor hung on to beat Oklahoma, 61-57.Story Link
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news