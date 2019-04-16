Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 06:48:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Baylor Depth Chart: LB

B2ed0aeo7vauwv2p5yjr
Blake Lynch has settled in at one of the outside linebacker positions.
Stephen Cook
Stephen Cook
Video Journalist

A year ago, Baylor's linebacker position was considered a major question mark. But as some shifting took place and experience was gained, this group became one of the more stable groups on the 2018...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}