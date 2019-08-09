Baylor defensive line front and center for coaches
Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire (coaches the DE) and defensive line coach Frank Okam met with reporters to talk about the changes and prospects with the defensive front for the upcoming 20...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news