ORLANDO, Florida—The Baylor Bears made history on Saturday in Florida against the UCF Knights. A 28-7 deficit was not a large enough point differential to keep the Bears from coming alive and scoring 26 fourth quarter points to leave fans in Florida stunned with a 36-35 comeback win.





It was a disastrous start for Baylor as the offense went three-and-out on the opening drive and it only took UCF to score on a 79 yard run by Johnny Richardson. The ensuing drive was a repeat three-and-out, setting up a 6 play, 52 yard drive to make it 14-0 very early in the first quarter.





The third drive for the Bears went a little better, but ultimately stalled. After the opening three drives, Baylor only had 2 yards of total offense. One play later, Timmy McClain threw deep to Javon Baker for a 65-yard scoring play.





The Bears finally responded on the next drive on a two-yard touchdown run by quarterback Blake Shapen to cap off a 10 play, 72 yard drive that ate up over four minutes and ultimately led to the end of the first quarter with a 21-7 score.





Shapen had missed the previous three games with a leg injury, and finished his return with 293 yards on 21 completions and a touchdown.





Baylor opened up the second quarter with possession and appeared to be on a big drive, but Demari Henderson stripped the ball away from Dominic Richardson and raced 87 yards to the end zone, extending the UCF lead to 28-7.





Just before halftime, both teams traded missed field goals ending the first 30 minutes at a 28-7 score, and not much hope for Baylor.





Coming out of the break, the Knights led a demoralizing 14 play, 84-yard drive that resulted in a 6-yard touchdown pass from McClain to Xavier Townsend to make the score 35-7. From there Baylor awoke and taught UCF why they should not have poked the bear.





The ensuing drive resulted in a 30-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins, but Baylor had life and was about to make sure they did not waste it. Caden Jenkins then came up with his first big defensive play of the game when he intercepted a pass in Baylor territory to end the threat just before the third quarter ended at 35-10.





The offense took its time and methodically drove down the field, setting up the freshman running back Dawson Pendergrass to score his second collegiate touchdown from 6 yards out. The two point conversion made the score 35-18.





UCF picked up a quick first down but had to punt four plays later. After a big play from Shapen to Monaray Baldwin, the two connected again from 5 yards out to score. Once again, Baylor went for two and succeeded to bring the score to 35-26.





The Knights appeared to be on a scoring drive, having driven deep into Baylor territory. However, Jenkins came up with his second big defensive play as he scooped up a fumble on a botched snap and outran the UCF offense for 72 yards for the touchdown, and suddenly it was a two-point game at 35-33.





The Knights were forced into a three-and-out and gave the Bears the ball back. The drive ultimately stalled in the red zone, however Baylor ran the clock down to just over a minute to go and set up Hankins to hit the biggest field goal of his life to give the Bears a 36-35 lead.





Amazingly, the Knights were not done, and found a way to get to the Baylor side of the field. However they did not make much progress after that, and sent on the kicker for a 59-yard attempt. The kick had the distance but was pushed to the right, solidifying the comeback.





Having trailed by 28 points at one point, the comeback marks the largest come-from-behind victory in Baylor Bears history.





The Bears improve to 2-3 on the season and will now turn their attention to Texas Tech who will come to McLane Stadium in Waco next Saturday at 7 p.m.



