Arlington (Texas) Bowie defensive back Kristopher Wokomah has established himself as a premier prospect in the Lone Star State. With more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, Wokomah had his fair share of options to play college football.

It was Baylor that won out for his services. The Bears beat out Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and others for the standout safety out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Wokomah was impressed with the culture that head coach Dave Aranda and his staff have built in Waco, leading in a key win on the trail.

"What stood out the most to me was the hospitality and the love my family and I got from the coaches, players, and staff. I loved how the staff made Waco feel like home," Wokomah told Rivals.com. "The coaches were very consistent in recruiting me from the time that they offered me at the camp my sophomore year."

The relentless pursuit of Wokomah from the Bears paid off dividends when he announced his pledge to the Big 12 program earlier this month. He bought into what Baylor was selling and sees a big future for him in Waco.

"I feel like coach Aranda is great head coach and I like how he makes thing more about family and the well being of his players and staff," said Wokomah. "I also like their person-over-player motto. What also stood out amongst other schools was their faith-based education."