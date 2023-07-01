Baylor commit Kristopher Wokomah has big goals in mind with the Bears
Arlington (Texas) Bowie defensive back Kristopher Wokomah has established himself as a premier prospect in the Lone Star State. With more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, Wokomah had his fair share of options to play college football.
It was Baylor that won out for his services. The Bears beat out Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and others for the standout safety out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Wokomah was impressed with the culture that head coach Dave Aranda and his staff have built in Waco, leading in a key win on the trail.
"What stood out the most to me was the hospitality and the love my family and I got from the coaches, players, and staff. I loved how the staff made Waco feel like home," Wokomah told Rivals.com. "The coaches were very consistent in recruiting me from the time that they offered me at the camp my sophomore year."
The relentless pursuit of Wokomah from the Bears paid off dividends when he announced his pledge to the Big 12 program earlier this month. He bought into what Baylor was selling and sees a big future for him in Waco.
"I feel like coach Aranda is great head coach and I like how he makes thing more about family and the well being of his players and staff," said Wokomah. "I also like their person-over-player motto. What also stood out amongst other schools was their faith-based education."
"I like how Baylor integrates faith and learning," he continued. "Lastly, I feel like it’s a great place where I can stay focused and get a great education."
Since taking over in Waco, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has instilled some of the philosophies that made his stint as defensive coordinator at LSU so successful. In three seasons at the helm in Texas, Aranda has led the Bears to a Big 12 championship and two bowl games - including a Sugar Bowl victory.
Wokomah is very familiar with the resume that Aranda has built while coaching impressive defenses over the course of his career. The Baylor pledge sees a coach that gets the best out of his players.
"I feel like he is a great defensive-minded coach," Wokomah said of the head coach that he has committed to. "He does a great job using a player's skill set and putting them in a position to have success on the field."
With his commitment in the rearview mirror, Wokomah is eyeing a big season to close out his high school career before turning heads at Baylor. The Bears pledge sees the 2024 recruiting class making a statement.
"I believe that my class can bring another Big 12 championship to the city of Waco. I will bring my competitiveness, effort and work ethic to Baylor," Wokoamh said with full confidence.