Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-22 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Baylor charging into Big 12 tournament; faces OU in opener

Meigd2takxsnbpacrsb6
Richard Cunningham and the Bears have won 18 of the last 21 going into the Big 12 tournament.
Baylor SID
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports.com
Editor

Baylor is probably pretty safe in the field of 64 for the upcoming NCAA tournament.But short of winning it, the Bears can lock down at least an at-large berth with a strong showing at the Big 12 to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}