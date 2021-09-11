Baylor breezes past Texas Southern, 66-7

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw for 240 yards and three scores and rushed for two others as the Bears manhandled Texas Southern, 66-7, in the 2021 home opener for the Bears.

The Bears (2-0) have won consecutive games for the first time since their Sugar Bowl year in 2019. They rolled up 714 yards of total offense. One of moments of drama was in the fourth quarter when Texas Southern went for it on fourth-and-goal at the Baylor 2-yard line. However, the defense forced a fumble from Tiger running back Jacorey Howard and Baylor safety J.T. Woods picked up the loose ball and ran it 97 yards for a score. However, it didn't last as Texas Southern scored on its next possession.

Both running backs Abram Smith (126) and Trestan Ebner (125) rushed for more than 100 yards for the second consecutive week. Smith added two rushing scores. Ebner caught a touchdown pass. They added a third 100-yard rusher when Taye McWilliams rushed for all 102 of his in the fourth quarter.

After a rocky opener at Texas State last week where the Bears had to cover an onside kick to hang on to a 29-20 victory, this was never in doubt. The Bears scored on their first eight possessions of the game, seven touchdowns and an Isaiah Hankins 37-yard field goal.

The starters were out of the game after playing one series in the third quarter. This was the first meeting between Baylor and Texas Southern and the first time the Bears ever played a SWAC team.

Baylor was without LSU NT transfer Apu Ika who was suspended for the game for a violation of team rules. Baylor is handling the matter internally and wasn’t commenting other than its statement.

The Bears travel to Lawrence, KS to open Big 12 play next week at Kansas. The program is off to a 2-0 start of the 10th time in the last 12 seasons.