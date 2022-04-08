Baylor Blitz: April 8, 2022
The Topper>Temple 2023 and Rivals No. 87 Mikal Harrison-Pilot said Thursday he is hoping to get to Baylor sometime next week to check out a practice. The athlete, who Baylor likes at wide receiver,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news