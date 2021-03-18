Baylor begins Final Four push against Hartford
A look at the No. 1 seed Bears' first-round matchup with No. 16 Hartford. The game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 2:30 pm Friday (TruTV).Story Link
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news