WACO - Baylor football will face Auburn in 2025 and 2026 following the signing of a two-year game contract, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades, IV, announced Thursday.

“We are excited to announce a home-and-home series with Auburn,” Rhoades said. “This is an exciting opportunity for our student-athletes to compete against a tradition-rich Power 5 opponent and for our fans to enjoy games against a top out-of-conference team.“One of our goals is to provide a challenging schedule each and every season. Non-conference games like these, in addition to the Big 12’s true round-robin conference schedule, will help us continue to put our teams in position to compete for championships.”

The Bears will welcome Southeastern Conference member Auburn to McLane Stadium on August 30, 2025, to open the season and begin the home-and-home agreement. The following season, the series will continue at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Sept. 5, 2026.

The two programs have met four times with Baylor holding a 2-1-1 advantage all-time. The most recent meeting was a 15-14 Baylor victory in 1976. The first-ever matchup came in the 1954 Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.The series with Auburn joins previously announced notable home-and-home dates with BYU (2021-22) and Utah (2023-24).

Additionally, Baylor has finalized dates for three upcoming games with Texas State. Baylor will travel to San Marcos on Sept. 4, 2021, before hosting the Bobcats on Sept. 17, 2022, and Sept. 2, 2023.

Baylor opens the 2018 season against Abilene Christian Sept. 1 at McLane Stadium.