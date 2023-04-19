@sicemsports

Baylor’s coaching staff knows its defense needs depth and experience. It didn’t take spring football to reveal that. All it did was serve as a reminder.

On Wednesday, that side of the ball got a boost when Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns announced his commitment.

The Fort Worth native, who transferred from Texas to Utah State, has one year of eligibility remaining. Vaughns graduated from Utah State in the fall of 2022. He could serve as a starter but at the very least Vaughns adds depth.

In 2022, Vaughns started nine of 11 games and finished with 56 total tackles which included 2.0 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss, to go along with a team-best nine quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

But in 2021, Vaughns finished the season with 43 tackles (20-solo, 23-assist), which included 4.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, to go along with six pass breakups and one forced fumble. He was also named the defensive MVP in the 2021 Mountain West Championship game.

Vaughns transferred to Utah State from Texas. He spent 2018-2020 at Texas where he redshirted in 2018, appeared in 10 games in 2019 and did not play in 2020.

Baylor’s work in the portal is just beginning. It could use another defensive lineman, more linebacker help and perhaps a defensive back or two for both the secondary and offensive line.

Of course, Baylor has to look for some help as it is unknown what will come of Garmon Randolph’s situation. The outside linebacker was arrested for DWI earlier this month. He also has missed time with an injury. It’s not clear if Randolph will play in the Green & Gold game Saturday.