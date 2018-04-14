A day after getting its heart broken by Rivals No. 66 Tyler Harris, who committed to Memphis, Baylor men's basketball program rebounded by adding the commitment of Auburn transfer Davion Mitchell. Mitchell was the No. 63 national recruit for 2017 (4-stars)

Mitchell will sit one year (2018-19) and play three. He appeared in all 34 games for the Tigers, who shared the 2017-18 SEC title with Tennessee. The native of Hinesville, GA averaged 3.7 points and had a 1.9 turnover to assists ratio.

