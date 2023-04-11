@sicemsports

And it’s safe to say that actions will always speak louder than words. The Fort Worth All Saints spinner attended Baylor’s first scrimmage on April 1 at McLane Stadium. It was at least his fourth visit to campus.

The relationship Baylor has established with 2025 quarterback Kelden Ryan began more than a year ago.

It was a chance for him to see more of how this offense works and witness the starting quarterback battle between Blake Shapen and Sawyer Robertson.

“We always have a great time when we are on campus,’’ said Ryan who transferred from Keller Central to All Saints earlier this year. “I really liked what I saw in the scrimmage. I think Coach [Jeff] Grimes and Coach [Shawn] Bell did a good job of creating easy throws for the QBs and the QBs put the ball where it needed to be.”

Ryan’s development continues. It’s hoped that the change in programs will be part of it. In 2022, he and Keller Central struggled to a 1-9 record. For his part, Ryan threw for nearly 1,400 yards to go along with five touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Indeed, it was a learning curve. But through struggles comes success.

“We had a young team and some new staff members in key positions last year, so we definitely dealt with adversity,’’ Ryan said. “I tried to take advantage of every opportunity and give my all on the field every play.

“It’s been really awesome [at All Saints]. It’s such a great environment with everyone - coaches, administration, teachers, and students. I’m excited to kick off spring ball in a couple weeks.”

It’s been a busy spring for Ryan who recently picked up offers from Houston, Penn State and Missouri. There have also been some other visits including Texas and Missouri.

There are hopes at All Saints to win a TAPPS state championship.

“Personally, I’m continuing to work on the mental side of the game, both pre-snap and post-snap reads,’’ Ryan said. “We have a pretty strong receiving core and OL unit, so I think that’s going to create a lot of opportunities for me to stand in the pocket and distribute the football.”

While Ryan said he doesn’t plan to be at the spring game on April 22, he does have plans to return. Of course, when the May contact period begins, Baylor definitely will be seeing him.

“I’m really high on Baylor,’’ Ryan said. “We always have a great time with Coach Aranda, Coach Bell, and the entire staff every time we’re on campus. Baylor is definitely one of my top schools.”

According to Rivals, Ryan is the No. 28 rated Pro-Style QB.