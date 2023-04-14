@sicemsports

Baylor's official visit calendar for June is taking shape. And the final weekend where recruits can visit has the makings of being a big one.

Mix in Baylor's run on pursuing tight ends out of Arizona and it becomes more and more interesting. Scottsdale Desert Mountain 2024 tight end Dillon Hipp said on Friday he has scheduled to take an official visit to Baylor June 23-25.

This will be the second visit to Baylor in 2023 for Hipp. He made special arrangements to travel out for the Jan. 29 Junior Day.

"I learned how much they used the TE for sure,'' Hipp said. "The majority of snaps there are 2 or 3 TEs on the field. That’s really what intrigues me the most about Baylor. The multiplicity and complexity of their offense is what really makes it beneficial for a TE to get open and have chances to make explosive plays.''

The Bears have made no secret that they want tight ends to be a valued piece in their offense. There are high expectations in 2023 between Drake Dabney, Kelsey Johnson and North Texas transfer Jake Roberts. In 2023, Baylor signed Phoenix Horizon tight end Matthew Klopfenstein. Klopfenstein arrived in January and currently going through spring football.

Things are heating up for Hipp. In March, he used his spring break and took unofficial visits to Louisville (March 10), Ole Miss (March 11), Auburn (March 13) and Miami (Fl.) March 14. Maryland then offered on March 16.

In 2022, Hipp caught 30 passes for 350 yards along with four touchdowns. He was a chain mover averaging 11.7 yards per snare. Hipp said Baylor is one of the top eight schools he is considering.