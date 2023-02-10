@sicemsports

Deuce Adams' recruiting world took that next step earlier this month.

While the 2024 New Braunfels Canyon quarterback had received his share of G5 offers the attention from only those types of programs didn't last for long. Shortly after his attending Baylor’s Jan. 29 Junior Day, his stock jumped.

Not only did the Bears offers, but more P5 offers rolled in between Louisville and Boston College.

“I loved [Baylor],’’ Adams said about the visit. “I can’t wait to get back to Waco.’’

Maybe Adams was not getting the kind of attention that the likes of state quarterbacks Marcos Davila and Trey Owens was early on. But he is now. That’s also going to likely take that next step.

Baylor and Adams – more specifically Baylor quarterbacks coach Shawn Bell – had been talking since last October. A relationship was forming. Offers usually do that.

“All of it,’’ said Adams when about what aspects of his game Bell liked. “He just talked how I fit the system and could play at Baylor. We talk almost every day and it’s been progressing more and more since i went to visit for Junior Day.’’

Adams turned in a tremendous 2022 season at New Braunfels. While he is considered a Pro-Style signal caller, Adams showed he could move when required.

He threw for 3,007 yards, completed nearly 67 percent of his passes with 34 scores against six interceptions. He also rushed for 290 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That followed a pretty solid debut 2021 season where he threw for more than 1,000 yards.

The size to play the position is there at 6-1. There might be another growth spurt in his future.

“I’m working size and speed,’’ Adams said. “My strengths are playmaking and controlling the game.’’

The next step for Baylor and Adams is that return visit. It’s likely going to be during the Bears spring football season. Then it will go to that next level should an official visit be scheduled in the summer.

For now, the process is day by day. Adams is continuing to put himself in a position that Baylor’s offer becomes strong but that perhaps other P5 programs may pursue. Actions will speak louder than words.

“Nothing really,’’ said Adams when asked about what else he was looking to learn about Baylor. “Just want to play football.’’

While he currently rated at three stars and a 5.6, the next round of Rivals rankings could see a change for the better.