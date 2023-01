@sicemsports

Baylor’s new Big 12 football schedule for 2023 season features a mix of what’s going out and what’s coming.

With the arrival of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida on July 1 and outgoing Texas and Oklahoma still members, the conference had to navigate through a temporary 14-team league. Baylor benefits with an 8-game schedule.

In this new 9-game setup without divisions, the Bears will play three of the new teams – Cincinnati, Houston and UCF – but will not play BYU unless they meet in the Big 12 championship game Dec. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.