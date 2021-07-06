Baylor 2022 Class: What's Next
Baylor’s hectic two-week recruiting commitment explosion appears to have finally hit a lull. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with that.The Bears are up to 19 commits and ranked No. 12 nationally b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news