SicEmSports - Baylor 2021 Signee Performance Update

Baylor 2021 Signee Performance Update
A look at how Baylor's 2021 signing class is performing during the high school football season.
Signees appear in the order in which they committed.
Cy Ranch (7-3) season complete
Season stats: 23 solo tackles, 6 assisted tackles, 3 TFL, 3 PBU, 2 FC, 1 sack
West Orange-Stark (8-1) season complete
Season stats: 122 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 FF, 4 sacks, 2 PBU, 3 FR (37, 61 yards, 2TD)
Richmond George Ranch (5-4) season complete
Season stats: Receiving: 29-530 3TD
Weatherford (5-6) season complete
Season stats: Defense: 71 tackles, 3 INT, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 PBU; Offense - Passing: 1-1-0 3; Receiving: 12-187 23TD; Rushing: 13-121 2TD; Special Teams - KOR: 4-161 1 TD
Lindale (13-3) season complete
Season stats: Rushing - 412-3,050 53TD; Receiving - 25-217 4TD; Special Teams - KOR: 1-98 TD
Stillwater (OK) (8-1) season complete
Season stats: Defense: 42 tackles, 4 PBU, 1 TFL, 1 INT,; Offense - Receiving: 17-401 4 TD
Shadow Creek (6-4) season complete
Season stats: Passing: 94-179-6 1,530 21TD; Rushing: 65-487 3TD
Georgetown (8-2) season Complete
Season stats: Georgetown coaches did not disclose stats in 2020
Last week: Denton Guyer (11-2) d. Prosper, 30-24 (3OT), Class 6A DII Region I final playoff
This week: vs. Cedar Hill, 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Class 6A DII Region I state semifinal
Stats: 12 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 6TFL, 4 QB hurries, 2 sacks, 1 BLK FG
Season stats: 93 solo tackles, 33 assisted tackles, 24 QB hurries, 21 TFL, 11 sacks, 1FF, 1 PBU, 1 BLK FG
Wall (8-4) season complete
Season stats: Offense: Graded at 95 percent, 114 pancake blocks
Humble Summer Creek (3-6) season complete
Season stats: Receiving: 34-526 3TD
St. Louis De Smet (6-1) season complete
Season stats: 19 solo tackles, 13 assisted tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FR
LaPlace (LA) East St. John (8-2) season complete
Season stats: Defense: 70 tackles, 24 TFL, 13.5 sacks, 1 FF; Offense - Rushing: 22-117 2TD; Special Teams - KOR: 1-72 TD
Manor (2-6) season complete
Season stats: Defense: 32 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles, 3 PBU, 1 INT, 1 TFL; Special Teams -- KOR: 4-100
Dallas Jesuit (7-4) season complete
Season stats: 41 pancake blocks, 15 knockdowns, no grade assigned
Killeen Shoemaker (7-3) season complete
Season stats: Offense - Receiving: 42-795 12TD; Rushing: 33-399 2TD; Defense: 2 tackles, 1 FC, 1 FR, 1 INT; Special Teams - KOR: 6-97, PR: 1-46
Houston St. Thomas (7-3) season complete
Season stats: Offense - Receiving: 35-754 8TD; Special Teams - KOR: 1-32; Defense: 2 solo tackles, 3 PBU