SicEmSports - Baylor 2021 Commitment Performance Update

Baylor 2021 Commitment Performance Update
A look at how Baylor's 2020 commitment class is performing during the high school football season.
Note: Because of COVID-19, the state of New Mexico has canceled its fall sports season including football. Classes 1A-4A in Texas began the weekend of Aug. 28. Class 5A & 6A began Sept. 24.
Oklahoma began in September. Louisiana and Missouri began their seasons in October.
Commits appear in the order in which they committed.
Last week: Cy Ranch (2-1) d. Cy Lakes, 56-0
This week: vs. Cy Falls 7:00 p.m. Friday
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 4 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle
Last week: West Orange-Stark (4-0) d. Silsbee, 36-6
This week: vs. Orangefield; 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stats: 12 tackles, 1 FF, 1 sack
Season stats: 54 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 FF, 2 PBU, 2 sacks
Last week: Lamar Consolidated George Ranch (1-2) lost to Klein Collins, 28-21
This week: at FB Elkins, 7:00 p.m. Thursday
Stats: Receiving: 7-92
Season stats: Receiving: 12-224 1TD
Last week: Weatherford (1-2) lost to Cleburne, 48-31
This week: at Hurst L.D. Bell, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stats: Defense: 2 tackles, 2TFL; Special Teams - KOR: 1-90 TD
Note: Left the game in 2nd quarter due to injury but should return this week.
Season stats: Defense 22 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 FF, 1 PBU; Offense - Receiving: 1-20 TD; Rushing: 4-37 1TD; Special Teams - KOR: 2-116 1 TD
Last week: Lindale (5-2) d. Henderson, 34-7
This week: at Athens, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stats: Rushing: 21-200 3 TD; Receiving: 1-0
Season stats: Rushing - 162-1,207 18 TD; Receiving - 12-125 2 TD
Last week: Stillwater (OK) (4-0) game vs. Grant was canceled
This week: at Lawton (OK); 7:00 p.m. Friday
Stats: Defense: N/A
Season stats: Defense: 15 tackles, 2 PBU, 1 TFL, 1 INT,; Offense - Receiving: 5-90 TD
Note: Carrell will not be playing this season as the state of New Mexico has canceled the football season due to COVID-19. He is expected to enroll at Baylor in January.
Last week: Shadow Creek (0-2) game was postponed
This week: Shadow Creek's Oct. 9 & Oct. 16 have been postponed (COVID-19)
Stats: N/A
Season stats: Passing: 6-18-2 158 1TD; Rushing: 11-72
Last week: Georgetown (2-1) lost to Cedar Park, 56-24
This week: vs. Manor 7:00 p.m. Friday
Stats: N/A
Season stats: At this time, Georgetown coaches are not taking stats
Last week: Denton Guyer (2-1) d. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 56-20
This week: vs. McKinney; 7:00 p.m. Friday
Stats: 5 solo tackles, 3 assisted tackles, 2 QB hurries, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Season stats: 19 solo tackles, 9 assisted tackles, 3TFL, 4 QB hurries, 2 sacks
Last week: Wall (4-2) d. San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy, 72-0
This week: at Tuscola Jim Ned, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stats: Offense: Graded at 97 percent, 5 pancake blocks; Defense: 3 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 QB hurry
Note: Only played first half given the blowout status of the game
Season stats: Offense: Grading at 91 percent, 45 pancake blocks; Defense: 10 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 QB hurries, 1/2 sack
Last week: Duncanville (1-1) lost to IMG Academy (FL), 41-14
This week: Bye
Stats: Receiving: 7-99 2TD; Rushing: 4-17
Season stats: Receiving: 17-288 3TD; Rushing 4-17
Last week: Humble Summer Creek (2-1) lost to Conroe, 37-21
This week: Game with Houston Westside canceled due to COVID-19
Stats: Receiving: 3-31
Season stats: Receiving: 11-130 1TD
Last week: Mansfield Summit (1-1) lost to Mansfield, 27-20
This week: at Burleson Centennial, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stats: Receiving: 2-33 1TD
Season stats: Receiving: 7-92 1TD
Last week: St. Louis De Smet (1-0) d. Christian Brothers College, 41-21
This week: at St. Louis University; 7:00 p.m.
Stats: 5 tackles, 2 TFL
Season stats: 5 tackles, 2 TFL
Last week: DeSoto (1-0) had its game with Prosper canceled because of COVID-19
This week: vs Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill; 7:00 p.m. Friday
Stats: N/A
Season stats: 1 solo tackle, 7 assisted tackles, 1 TFL
Last week: LaPlace (LA) East St. John (2-0) d. HL Bourgeios, 34-20
This week: vs. Destrehan, 7:00 p.m. Friday
Stats: Defense: 14 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks
Season stats: Defense: 24 tackles, 6 TFL, 5 sacks; Special Teams - KOR: 1-72 TD
Last week: Manor (1-1) d. Leander, 34-28
This week: at Georgetown, 7:00 p.m. Friday
Stats: 10 solo tackles, 2 PBU
Season stats: 16 solo tackles, 2 assisted tackles, 2 PBU, 1 TFL
Last week: Dallas Jesuit (1-2) d. Plano East, 23-17
This week: N/A
Season stats: 12 pancake blocks, 2 knockdowns, no grade assigned