And new head coach Dave Aranda's staff continued to add to the 2021 class when 3-star running back Jordan Jenkins from Lindale announced his commitment to the Bears Saturday on Twitter.

Baylor's recruiting push has never really stopped since the dead period was put in place and then extended.

Extremely excited to announce that I am committing to Baylor🟢🐻🟡 I am thankful for all of the choices and opportunities that I was given throughout the process leading up to this point but Baylor is the one for me!!! @CoachMcGuire_BU @CoachDaveAranda @COACHJUICE_ #YACMOB pic.twitter.com/sorIqZavA0

Jenkins chose the Bears over a list of 12 offers that included USC, Tennessee, Arkansas, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech and Houston. He was originally offered by Matt Rhule's staff. However, Jenkins was able to transition to Aranda's staff pretty quickly. That was because he already had formed a relationship with BU's new running backs coach Justin Johnson when Johnson was at Houston.

"I loved everything about the school, their team and what they had to offer,'' Jenkins said. "The other schools were in the same boat all having a great program all around. But I felt like I fit in with Baylor the most.''

Using a style that is focused on running downhill and physical and "giving out body blows", Jenkins has been durable for Lindale in his first two varsity seasons rushing for 1,504 yards in 2018 and 1,422 yards in 2019. But here's the difference. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry in 2018 and 6.5 per carry in 2019.

And he's not just a running back, Lindale used him in the slot as a receiver. Jenkins caught four touchdown passes.

"I do have a good relationship with coach Johnson,'' he said. "But we haven't talked about too much about how they operate their RBs. Just wanted to form a good relationship with each other first.''

The pressure in the recruiting process can be taxing for some. But Jenkins is done with the process.

"It takes a lot of weight off my my shoulders, making the decision'' he said. "I will miss some thing about it. But I'm glad it's over with.''

Jenkins is the No. 70 rated player in Texas by Rivals.