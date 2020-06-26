SicEmSports - Baylor 2021 class adds major DL pick up in DeSoto's Murphy

Knowing that it needs major additions to future defensive fronts, Baylor addressed that Friday afternoon.

Less then a month after announcing Baylor as his one of his 10 finalists, DeSoto 2021 defensive tackle Byron Murphy announced on Social Media that he was committing to Dave Aranda’s program.

Murphy is one of the highest rated members of Baylor’s class. At 3 stars with a 5.7 rating, he joins four others who share the same rating, Weatherford safety Cicero Caston, Mansfield Summit Hal Presley, Georgetown offensive lineman Connor Heffernan and Stillwater (OK) defensive back Tevin Williams.

“I really like Baylor and what they’re building down there,’’ Murphy told SicEmSports when he announced his Top 10. “For me what matters is that: I play for a coaching staff has my best interests at heart and will farther develop, the ability for my parents to attend games as often as possible and the opportunity to play early. Baylor has checked every box and it was a must for them to be listed in my top schools list.”



