SicEmSports - Baylor 2021 class adds major DL pick up in DeSoto's Murphy

Baylor 2021 class adds major DL pick up in DeSoto's Murphy
Knowing that it needs major additions to future defensive fronts, Baylor addressed that Friday afternoon.
Less then a month after announcing Baylor as his one of his 10 finalists, DeSoto 2021 defensive tackle Byron Murphy announced on Social Media that he was committing to Dave Aranda’s program.
Murphy is one of the highest rated members of Baylor’s class. At 3 stars with a 5.7 rating, he joins four others who share the same rating, Weatherford safety Cicero Caston, Mansfield Summit Hal Presley, Georgetown offensive lineman Connor Heffernan and Stillwater (OK) defensive back Tevin Williams.
“I really like Baylor and what they’re building down there,’’ Murphy told SicEmSports when he announced his Top 10. “For me what matters is that: I play for a coaching staff has my best interests at heart and will farther develop, the ability for my parents to attend games as often as possible and the opportunity to play early. Baylor has checked every box and it was a must for them to be listed in my top schools list.”
110% committed 🐻#SicEm @BUFootball @FootballDesoto @Omeezi_ @CoachMcGuire_BU @CoachSweeny pic.twitter.com/OoLtxuwxG3— Murph Dawg🦍 (@ByronMurphyII) June 26, 2020
When that Top 10 was announced, it was thought Baylor was in the middle with Mississippi State and Minnesota. But proximity to Waco and a strong push from Baylor Associate Head Coach Joey McGuire, defensive line coach Dennis “Meatball” Johnson appeared to make the difference.
In 12 games in 2019, Murphy collected 82 tackles (46 solo) and added four sacks and four QB hurries. He was also active when it came to creating plays. Murphy caused four fumbles and recovered three others.
“I think he will fit right in at Baylor,’’ DeSoto coach Claude Mathis said. “We have had some kids that played there. They have said a lot of great things about Baylor. I truest the staff and especially coach McGuire. I think Byron made a great choice. Can’t wait to see him play there once he is done at DeSoto. Joey did an excellent job recruiting him.’’
Defensive tackles can still be effective without standing 6-3 or better. It just experience a very solid career from nose tackle Bravvion Roy, who stood 6-1. Mathis is convinced that once college coaches saw him play both on film and in games, it wasn’t a factor.
Murphy is the No. 24 rated player at his position and the No. 64 player in Texas by Rivals.