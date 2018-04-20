Baylor's long spring football road finally draws to a close at noon Saturday at McLane Stadium. The format is the game will begin with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter. Following a quarter break, the two teams will play a full 15-minute fourth quarter. While spring games have evolved into more fan fest events, there are still some elements fans may want to focus on to see where Matt Rhule's second team is headed. The game can be seen on FOX Sports Southwest. Here are few:

Weather Exactly how much Baylor will be able to accomplish much less reveal could be dictated by the forecast. Rain is supposed to start in the early morning. The heavier showers and thunderstorms are forecasted for the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. The coverage area is 70 percent. But that's right when the game is scheduled to start. What to watch: They can play as normal as they can if it's only rain. If lightning is a part of the system, the game could be stopped, delayed or canceled. You're just going to have to be prepared for that. And realistically, the weather could impact the attendance.

Baylor's secondary this fall could have a different look with Blake Lynch at safety. Stephen Cook

Blake Lynch patrolling center field Calling the Bears' safety play over the last three years brutal is being kind. It's been more of ailment than an asset. With a different presence back there led by the junior, it could be the answer the Bears are looking for to tighten the last line of defense. At 6-3, 225 and ability to run Lynch could be used on pass coverage and run support. What to watch: How comfortable Lynch is moving around and understanding his role. He's one of the Top 5 athletes on the field. His strength is that he can move to any position and adapt to it pretty quickly.

Charlie Brewer's Offense The presumptive starter for the 2018 season, Brewer will be playing this game with one hand tied behind his back. A good number of his receivers will be out. While he's been given full clearance to let it go, how much the staff puts in for deep and medium range balls could a factor. Brewer should be wearing a red jersey so he won't see any contact. What to watch: Overall command of where he is learning this off, distributing the football and making sound reads.

Baylor's offensive line improvement is key to the 2018 turnaround. Stephen Cook

A physical offensive line There will be three players missing from this unit between Josh Malin, Blake Blackmar and JUCO transfer JonCarlo Valentin. The first two are out with injuries. Valentin doesn't arrive until the summer. What to watch: The important part is how physical and comfortable the others like Patrick Lawrence, Clemson/Florida transfer Jake Fruhmorgen, Sam Tecklenburg and Xavier Newman look when understanding their assignments. The redshirt freshmen in Jason Moore, Henry Klinge III and Eleasah Anderson may look a little lost because this is going to be a better scrimmage test per se than the other scrimmages during the spring.

Looking for light at LB This is the weakest link on Baylor's team. There's practically no experience returning outside of Clay Johnston, Lenoy Jones and to a lesser extent Jalen Pitre. Of course, Johnston is out and won't play. What to watch: For the first in person, you're going to see what the move for Henry Black from the second to linebacker is going to look. Has he added enough to the frame? Is he physical enough to play it? The youngster to keep an eye on is Bryson Jackson.

Your publisher's Pick6 to watch S Blake Lynch - Something can always happen when he's around the ball DE B.J. Thompson - From sparingly used in 2017 to what in 2018? WR Tyquan Thornton - A time to shine with so many other WRs unavailable RB Abram Smith - Want to see how well he cuts coming off the ACL injury DB Derrek Thomas - Brings length to the secondary but what else? DE James Lockhart - The Texas A&M transfer brings depth. Watch his first step off the edge.