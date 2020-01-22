News More News
Associate HC Joey McGuire to remain at Baylor

Baylor Associate HC Joey McGuire is returning to Baylor for his fourth season.
Baylor Associate HC Joey McGuire is returning to Baylor for his fourth season.
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

There were inklings earlier in the week that things were beginning to favor Baylor Associate HC Joey McGuire staying on staff. And now he is.

{{ article.author_name }}