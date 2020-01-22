Associate HC Joey McGuire to remain at Baylor
I’ve learned & confirmed @CoachMcGuire_BU will remain at #Baylor and be a member of @CoachDaveAranda’s staff. McGuire had drawn interest from various Power programs including OU and Texas. #CFB #NCAA #SicEm McGuire was Asst. HC under Matt Rhule, interim when Rhule left for NFL.— David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) January 23, 2020
There were inklings earlier in the week that things were beginning to favor Baylor Associate HC Joey McGuire staying on staff. And now he is.