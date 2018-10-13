Larceny is legally considered a crime. But when you commit it in sports, there is no better guilt-free feeling.



Baylor came within 17 yards of doing that Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Bears had three attempts to walk out of the 100,000-seat stadium with the ultimate sensation.

The fact that a second-year program with an incomplete roster did that should get your attention.

The fact that a second-year program had a sophomore quarterback nearly pull off a 97-yard drive with 1:43 to play and no timeouts should spark more optimism than has been felt since the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl.

It always hurts to lose. Moral victories have never counted on the left side of the column. However, Baylor’s 23-17 loss at No. 9 Texas offers the belief that Matt Rhule’s system keeps clearing hurdles.

Had the Bears pulled off the unthinkable, they would have been the talk of college football. They would have been the media darlings for the first time in a couple of years. Afterthought status would have vanished. This piece would have been talking about the growing legend of Baylor QB Charlie Brewer.

Alas, it’s just an almost.

The short-term result isn’t fun. However, the long-term expectations no longer consider the darkness.

Baylor was prepared to play this game. It outplayed Texas for probably about 75 percent of it. The effort from start to finish can never be questioned. The execution had its issues. Still, the Bears kept playing.

“I think the biggest thing is they recognize they were good enough to win it,’’ Rhule said. “They recognize they were good enough. I tell them you're going to be there in the fourth quarter. I think they believed it. We had our chances. Just weren't able to do it.”

Then consider what this team witnessed for 60 minutes:

>A controversial call on an interception that wasn’t by Jameson Houston eventually led to a Texas touchdown.

>Baylor didn’t have its best receiver in Denzel Mims (cramps) for the final possession of the game.

>Baylor’s running game continues to be an ailment instead of an asset. It averaged 2.6 yard an attempt and no back had more than 22 yards.

Then consider the breaks it caught:

>Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger left the game during the first series with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.

>Texas missed two field goals in the second half that could have made it a two-score game. The second miss – a poor decision by Texas coach Tom Herman to attempt the 51-yarder rather than punt and pin Baylor deep – gave the Bears pretty good field position.

>Texas’ offense couldn’t finish off the Bears because they probably had their best defensive performance in Rhule’s tenure.

In a cryptic way, this result may be more beneficial because it fuels the hunger, drives the focus to grind, represents that the mountain has far been scaled and demonstrates that when it comes to finishing you just need a little bit more.

Baylor got what it ultimately desired in this game. It just wanted to have a chance to take it to the fourth quarter with a chance to pull it out. Short of calling for the upset, it unfolded perfectly.

If you want to play the “what if” game, go right ahead. What if Mims is available for that last drive? What if Houston’s play is ruled an interception?

But then you have to allow for the other side of “what if”. What if Ehlinger doesn’t get hurt? What if Texas makes the two field goals? What if Baylor would stop committing brutal 15-yard penalties on Texas scoring drives?

When it comes to games like this, all of those elements are scrutinized.

Now, comes the bye week. There will be some reflection and rest. The stretch drive starts Oct. 25 in Morgantown, WV. Baylor has to find two wins out of its last five to become a bowl eligible team.

There is something to play for. The journey from the ashes to the ultimate isn’t instant. It never is. That’s why Rhule has rightfully worn out the statement, “trust the process.’’

Here’s the reminder. The process isn’t achieved when a program reaches championship status. It’s an everyday thing.

But you know more about this Baylor team from Saturday than you did at any other point of 2018.