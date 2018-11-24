ANALYSIS: Trusting the process means something after all
Predictions always need a time stamp for validation.
Baylor head coach Matt Rhule grabbed the microphone after the Spring Game in April and said he believed he would be disappointed if his 2018 team didn’t go to a bowl game.
However, he actually has to play second chair to Blake Lynch. When Baylor lost the 2017 regular season finale at TCU, 45-22, Lynch said, “We’ll be in a bowl game next year.’’
That was Nov. 24, 2017. So here we are 365 days later and Baylor is going to a bowl game. Words are words. Actions have always spoken louder. The Bears actions of going 6-6 have proven Lynch and his head coach prophetic.
For a second-year program that’s went through its expected crests and troughs, the regular season finale against Texas Tech presented a glimmer of what the hopes are for this program to become.
It was almost as if the script came together in this 35-24 victory at AT&T Stadium Saturday afternoon.
As they were coming up the tunnel in the aftermath, players and were joyously screaming to the highest key. A 6-6 season doesn’t save a program. But given where this program was trying to clear a path from the sexual assault scandal
The Bears ran the football effectively. The Bears were efficient in the red zone. And a defense that couldn’t create a turnover even if it wanted to produced interceptions in the Red Raiders final two possessions that closed out that craved sixth victory.
“There’s no question to me about these young men’s ability to overcome adversity,’’ Rhule said. “There’s not a tougher group. And, you known, we know that we’re a fourth quarter team. That’s where we do our best work. We just kept trying to hang in the game and keep building, building, building, until we got to the fourth quarter.’’
A victory has a thousand fathers. Baylor can look no further than its first possession of the fourth quarter. After Texas Tech cut a 28-17 lead to 28-24, the Bears did their best work.
With a game plan centered around Jalen Hurd, that became scrapped after the first possession when he came up with a lower leg injury. Hurd played, but he was just limited.
It narrowed Baylor’s wide receiver corps to the disappointments of Denzel Mims and Chris Platt. Both had really tailed off this month.
But on this drive, Brewer found Platt on a screen who then used a block to take the play 37 yards to the Texas Tech 38. Trestan Ebner than ran for four more yards. Brewer connected with the hobbled Hurd for 15 more and gave newbie tight end Tyler Henderson a taste of the drive with an 8-yard toss to the Red Raider 11-yard line.
Following a false start, Brewer connected with Mims in the back of the end zone for the answer and a 35-24 lead. For a team that had been miserable in the red zone in the previous two weeks against Iowa State and TCU – 3-for-8 – the TD ended a perfect day in those last 20 yards. Baylor went 4-for-4.
“I think that we knew that that was appoint of emphasis this week,’’ Brewer said. “We still need to clean up on some penalties. If I recall correctly, I don’t think we got a ton near the end zone, so I think that helped.’’
Baylor’s defense had been pretty non-descript throughout the season. What it couldn’t do is generate any turnovers. It mustered only seven through the first 11 ¾ of the season.
Then for whatever reason, plays were made. Raleigh Texada came up with an interception at the Baylor 7-yard line that pretty much ended the Red Raiders hopes.
And if you could write a script any better, you couldn’t. The master prognosticator himself, Lynch, came up with the game-sealing interception with 2:19 to play.
The second year of a rebuild is a wild ride. Baylor went through all of it this year.
>The debacle against Duke gave the pit in your stomach the most horrendous feeling.
>The last-second win against Kansas State raised the hopes because it put the bowl game within reach.
>The last-second loss at Texas demonstrated frustration because an upset was within grasp.
>The nightmare at West Virginia was demoralizing.
>The last-second upset of Oklahoma State made November fun.
>The losses at Iowa State and TCU brought the tension to a boil coming into Saturday.
Without question, this was Baylor’s best performance under Matt Rhule. Short of mismanaging the clock on the final possession of the first half, the Bears were efficient in all areas. They were the better team. They played like it. They finished it.
There are 15 more practices for this program that should start by the end of next week, a 2019 recruiting class to finalize that will start with coaches on the road this week followed by a big official visit weekend coming up.
Baylor has far from flipped the switch and become a different program. However, this bowl clinching win offers the words that Rhule has said since the day he stepped on this campus:
Trust the process!