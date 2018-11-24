Predictions always need a time stamp for validation.

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule grabbed the microphone after the Spring Game in April and said he believed he would be disappointed if his 2018 team didn’t go to a bowl game.

However, he actually has to play second chair to Blake Lynch. When Baylor lost the 2017 regular season finale at TCU, 45-22, Lynch said, “We’ll be in a bowl game next year.’’

That was Nov. 24, 2017. So here we are 365 days later and Baylor is going to a bowl game. Words are words. Actions have always spoken louder. The Bears actions of going 6-6 have proven Lynch and his head coach prophetic.

For a second-year program that’s went through its expected crests and troughs, the regular season finale against Texas Tech presented a glimmer of what the hopes are for this program to become.

It was almost as if the script came together in this 35-24 victory at AT&T Stadium Saturday afternoon.

As they were coming up the tunnel in the aftermath, players and were joyously screaming to the highest key. A 6-6 season doesn’t save a program. But given where this program was trying to clear a path from the sexual assault scandal

The Bears ran the football effectively. The Bears were efficient in the red zone. And a defense that couldn’t create a turnover even if it wanted to produced interceptions in the Red Raiders final two possessions that closed out that craved sixth victory.

“There’s no question to me about these young men’s ability to overcome adversity,’’ Rhule said. “There’s not a tougher group. And, you known, we know that we’re a fourth quarter team. That’s where we do our best work. We just kept trying to hang in the game and keep building, building, building, until we got to the fourth quarter.’’

A victory has a thousand fathers. Baylor can look no further than its first possession of the fourth quarter. After Texas Tech cut a 28-17 lead to 28-24, the Bears did their best work.

With a game plan centered around Jalen Hurd, that became scrapped after the first possession when he came up with a lower leg injury. Hurd played, but he was just limited.