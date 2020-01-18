News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-18 14:15:44 -0600') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: The forgotten leads No. 2 Baylor past Oklahoma State

Devontee Bandoo scored 16 points in Baylor's win at Oklahoma State.
Devontee Bandoo scored 16 points in Baylor's win at Oklahoma State. (Baylor SID)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

Any win on the road in conference basketball is a huge win. Baylor needed something other than from its standbys to pull this one out.Story Link

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}