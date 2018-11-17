Two streaks remained intact following Baylor’s game against TCU Saturday at McLane Stadium.

>The Horned Frogs have scored 28 points or fewer for nine consecutive games.

>Baylor’s losing streak against its arch rival has reached four.

This 16-9 loss to TCU in the home finale at McLane Stadium became the classic of the Horned Frogs inducing Baylor to play its style of game. Because TCU’s offense is so pedestrian but can still hang its hat on its defense, it can sometimes make the opponent play conservative.

And Baylor helped the Horned Frogs with three turnovers. Two were converted into nine points. That’s the difference in this game.

Matt Rhule and his staff fell into that trap. In fact, it pretty much became a malaise. Rhule wants to build a tougher program. It’s getting there. But TCU was tougher. It’s as simple as that.

As weak as this TCU team is this year and as maddening as its polarizing head coach can be, Gary Patterson still can get his team to play to the style he demands. That’s what has been around his program for three decades. Matt Rhule is still trying to establish that.

In the era where big offense wins, Saturday is a check and balance. If any team has a solid defensive line, it’s going to give itself a chance to win every week.

TCU typically has that. Baylor couldn’t stop it. Rhule said the area they needed the most productivity in this game was solid work from the offensive line. Call that mission not accomplished.

This remains the worst unit on the team. Pressure against Brewer was constant. He was sacked five times. He rarely had a chance to look for second and third chances. And when you have an offense that already doesn’t have many options, when one is taken away, that group can look powerless.

Look no further than Denzel Mims. He caught only one pass today for 27 yards and was never found again until later when it was too late. Baylor’s passing game could never stretch the field or at least take a shot at attempting to stretch the field.

But here was what was striking. TCU had to go with third-team quarterback Grayson Muehlstein in the first quarter after Mike Collins left with an ankle injury.

This wasn’t building a shell approach. Patterson said they played to win and didn’t do anything more than what they needed to do. Witness the screen to Jalen Reagor that wound up going 65 yards for TCU’s first touchdown. Witness the Horned Frogs going for it on 4th-and-1 at the Baylor 37, using a Wildcat reverse 37-yard touchdown run by Reagor late in the third period for what turned out to be the game-winning score.

Baylor kind of fell into its own shell and didn’t try to force the issue because of what happened with the offensive line having issues. Rhule successfully avoided hanging this performance on his offensive line. Brewer sidestepped the question and put it on himself. That’s fine. It is what it is.

The back breaker for the Bears was Brewer’s lost fumble at the TCU 6-yard line to begin the second quarter. B.J. Thompson blocked a punt that set up the Bears at the Horned Frogs’ 31-yard line. In six plays, the Bears stared at the end zone. One quick step before securing the ball changed the tone of this game. Instead of going up 13-3 and riding the wave, TCU turned around and scored to take a 9-6 lead.

Sidelines are different. Emotions are different. Play calls are different. And the frustrating thing for the Bears is that this TCU offense has been pretty ineffective all season. So if you give a beaten down unit any reason to find success, it will capitalize. TCU knows its weaknesses and found enough to make them its strengths at the right time.

TCU made Baylor a different team. The Bears averaged 36 points and 482 yards in their first five home games. They were 27 points and 179 yards short of that Saturday. Baylor knows its weaknesses but is still at a stage where developing it and doing the same hasn’t arrived.

“We just have to continue to mature and develop guys and just grow when it comes to this game,’’ linebacker Clay Johnston said. “We just have to continue to trust the coaches and do our job.’’

What hasn’t been extinguished is Baylor’s December hopes. The loss to the Horned Frogs dropped the Bears to 5-6. Two previous opportunities have come and gone and win column hasn’t moved.

Now, the regular season finale next Saturday against Texas Tech at AT&T Stadium becomes all or nothing. Urgency is the theme. Well, at least, it should be.

Beat the Red Raiders and keep wearing the pads. Lose to the Red Raiders, thank the seniors and start recruiting for the rest of the 2019.

Rhule said he doesn’t expect anything to change in terms of the work week and the preparation for Tech’s up-tempo approach. However, he didn’t dismiss the idea of it being a bad thing that this team has to produce and play at a championship caliber in order to keep practicing.

And you know what they say about adversity: It isn't about what happens but how you respond to it.