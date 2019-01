In a game the lead was no greater than eight points for either side, the Bears used a 10-2 to help fuel a 73-69 victory Monday night at Oklahoma State. The Bears (10-6, 2-2) have won four consecutive meetings against the Cowboys and five of the last six at Gallagher-Iba arena. They've also won the last seven meetings with OSU.

Senior guard King McClure led the way with a career-high 29 points.

