News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 22:28:33 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: Rhule extension proactive, makes a statement

Baylor HC Matt Rhule has signed an extension through the 2027 season.
Baylor HC Matt Rhule has signed an extension through the 2027 season. (Stephen Cook)
Kevin Lonnquist • SicEmSports
Editor

Any time there is an abrupt announcement of a contract extension for a head coach, that can be viewed with several motives.Baylor’s motives are selfish and rightly so.Analysis

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}